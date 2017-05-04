Arsenal vs Manchester United: Granit Xhaka a major doubt as Shkodran Mustafi returns to training – International Business Times UK
|
|
Lesser-spotted Gunners forward Lucas Perez likely to miss sixth vs fifth clash after suffering setback. George Flood. By George Flood. Updated May 4, 2017 10:37 BST. Close. Arsene Wenger still won't be drawn on next season after FA cup semi-final win …
