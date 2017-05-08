Arsenal Want Monaco’s Manager Leonardo Jardim If Arsene Wenger Leaves

Arsenal want Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim to replace Arsene Wenger, according to Telefoot.

Jardim has taken the Ligue 1 side to the Champions League semi-finals as well as guiding them to the top of the French League ahead of big spending Paris Saint-Germain.

He’s seen as the ideal candidate to replace the Frenchman at the Emirates

Arsenal chiefs have reportedly been impressed with the 42-year-old and believe he is the man to replace Wenger if he leaves.

However recent reports have stressed Wenger is still likely to agree a two-year extension with Arsenal, which would extend his stay until June 2019.

The post Arsenal Want Monaco’s Manager Leonardo Jardim If Arsene Wenger Leaves appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

