-
OFFDIEGO COSTACHELSEA
-
ONMICHY BATSHUAYICHELSEA
Arsenal Win Another FA Cup Final, Beat Chelsea 2-1
FULL TIME! Arsenal win yet another FA Cup. Wenger was under pressure. He had Per Mertesacker starting his first game of the season, and his first time in a back three, and he was brillant. Sanchez and Ozil threatened, Giroud was on hand on the end. They showed bottle and resolve, and they were by far the better side. Chelsea… just didn’t turn up.
Arsenal attack and lose the ball. Sanchez fouls Willian, and Chelsea break. Kante dinks a ball into Hazard, who lays it up for Costa. He volleys at goal, 10 yards out, and it’s straight at Ospina!
Bellerin has another chance after bursting down the right, around Luiz, but his shot is dragged just wide.
-
YELLOW CARDFRANCIS COQUELINARSENAL
Coquelin seems to have won the ball off Willian, but the ref blows for a foul and Coquelin is booked for lazily rolling the ball away to waste a few seconds.
-
OFFALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAINARSENAL
-
ONFRANCIS COQUELINARSENAL
Coquelin on for Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Luiz glances wide from the free kick. A reminder that there’s plenty for Arsenal to fear still.
Xhaka booked for breaking up play, fouling Willian.
10 minutes left of normal time.
-
GOALAARON RAMSEYARSENAL
GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea. Ramsey scores – GIroud runs onto a ball down the left, and clips in a first-time cross, and Ramsey is on hand to nod it past Courtois.
-
OFFDANNY WELBECKARSENAL
-
ONOLIVIER GIROUDARSENAL
Welbeck repaced by Giroud.
-
GOALDIEGO COSTACHELSEA
GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea. Costa scores – Willian flicks a ball into the box, Costa chests it down brilliantly and hooks in a shot past Ospina.
Stan Kroenke is wearing a quite spivtacular black suit, with a thick white pinstripe.
Fabregas crosses for Cahill from a corner that Hazard wins, and Cahill heads it a fair few yards over.
Ozil is dispossesed after almost turning Alonso on the edge of the box. Decent defending.
There are almost 90,000 at the ground today, which is almost 100,000.
-
OFFPEDROCHELSEA
-
ONWILLIANCHELSEA
Pedro off, Willian on.
Some sustained pressure for Arsenal now. Oxlade-Chamberlain pulls it back for Sanchez, and his shot is deflected wide.
Henry Winter is brilliantly angry.
-
RED CARDVICTOR MOSESCHELSEA
RED CARD! Moses takes a dive, and having been already booked earlier, goes off. It wasn’t an obvious dive, but the ref gets it right.
GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea. Sanchez scores – Sanchez loops a ball into the box, and Ramsey is there, hanging around in an offside position. Sanchez steals ahead before Ramsey touches it and dinks it past Courtois. The linesman puts his flag up, but after discussion with the referee, the goal is awardedFollow up for the second half of the thrilling match in the next 15 minutes.
The post Arsenal Win Another FA Cup Final, Beat Chelsea 2-1 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!
A little over a minute to go for Arsenal and Chelsea now.
The ball runs out for a goal kick. Arsenal win a goal kick. Just two minutes to go.
There will be four minutes of added time.
Bellerin gives away a foul high up the pitch. More time killed.
OFFDIEGO COSTACHELSEA
ONMICHY BATSHUAYICHELSEA