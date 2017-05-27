Arsenal win English FA Cup

Arsenal Football Club on Saturday won the English FA Cup after beating 10-man Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley. Alexis Sanchez put the Gunners in the lead just four minutes into the game as he slotted past Thibaut Courtois from close range. Chelsea players complained in vain to referee Anthony Taylor claiming an offside as the ball had hit Sanchez arm after a move by Aaron Ramsey.

