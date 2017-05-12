Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck Wanted By Galatasaray 1n £16 Million Deal

Galatasaray are keen on signing Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, reports the Daily Mail.

The Turkish club, who are willing to match the £16m the Gunners paid Manchester United for Welbeck in 2014, want to establish whether the England international would consider a move abroad.

However, the Mail claim their interest could prove futile, with Welbeck concentrating on finishing the season and waiting to see whether Arsene Wenger stays at the club.

Galatasaray have also discussed Tottenham’s Vincent Janssen.

