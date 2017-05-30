Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsène Wenger agrees new two-year deal at Arsenal – Irish Times

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Irish Times

Arsène Wenger agrees new two-year deal at Arsenal
Irish Times
Arsène Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract at Arsenal, bringing months of uncertainly to an end that even he admitted was damaging to the club over this past season. There will be an announcement on Wednesday to confirm the news. The manager …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.