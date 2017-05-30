Pages Navigation Menu

Arsene Wenger agrees two year deal with Arsenal

Posted on May 30, 2017

Manager of Arsenal Football Club, Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract,which will extend his 21-year reign at the club. Wenger met with the club owner Stan Kroenke n Monday to determine the Frenchman’s future, with the decision relayed to directors at a Tuesday board meeting. Arsenal are planning to make an official announcement …

