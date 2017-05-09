Arsène Wenger begins the battle for power at Arsenal – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Arsène Wenger begins the battle for power at Arsenal
The Guardian
Arsène Wenger has drawn the battle lines for the looming power struggle at Arsenal by making it plain he does not consider the reforms being pushed by the chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, to be the correct way forward. Gazidis believes that the club's …
Arsene Wenger rubbishes Arsenal director of football talk
Wenger explains resistance to director hire
Arsene Wenger on course for Arsenal power battle as he refuses to back football-director role
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!