Arsène Wenger begins the battle for power at Arsenal – The Guardian

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Arsène Wenger begins the battle for power at Arsenal
Arsène Wenger has drawn the battle lines for the looming power struggle at Arsenal by making it plain he does not consider the reforms being pushed by the chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, to be the correct way forward. Gazidis believes that the club's …
Arsene Wenger rubbishes Arsenal director of football talkDaily Mail
Wenger explains resistance to director hireESPN FC
Arsene Wenger on course for Arsenal power battle as he refuses to back football-director roleTelegraph.co.uk
Express.co.uk –Daily Star –Irish Independent –Goal.com
all 218 news articles »

