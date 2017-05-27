Arsene Wenger reveals he has no medals or trophies at home after giving them all away to backroom staff – Mirror.co.uk
Arsene Wenger reveals he has no medals or trophies at home after giving them all away to backroom staff
Through the keyhole at his north London abode, there are no clues that Arsene Wenger has won nine major trophies with Arsenal. He does not have any medals on display – because he has given them all away to deserving members of his Gunners …
