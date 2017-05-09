Arsene Wenger rubbishes Arsenal director of football talk – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Arsene Wenger rubbishes Arsenal director of football talk
Daily Mail
Arsene Wenger has ridiculed the role of the director of football and ruled out any chance of such an appointment being made at Arsenal as long as he is the manager. 'I've never understood what it means,' said Wenger, who also scoffed at the march of …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!