Arsene Wenger signs 2-yr contract extension

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is targeting next season’s Premier League title after signing a new two-year deal at the club.

The agreement does not include a break clause and, should it be completed, will extend his reign to 23 years.

Neither Arsenal nor Wenger, 67, see this as definitely being his final contract.

“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement,” said Wenger.

Arsenal are expected to spend at least £100m on new players in the upcoming transfer window – which opens on 1 July – having also spent around that figure last summer.

“This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful,” Wenger told the club website.

“We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.”

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League this season, the first time they have finished outside the top four since the Frenchman joined in 1996.

They finished 18 points behind champions Chelsea, but beat the Blues 2-1 to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

Wenger met club owner Stan Kroenke on Monday to determine his future, with the decision relayed to directors at a Tuesday board meeting.

Following Wednesday’s official announcement, chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: “There is no complacency anywhere at this club.

“Our goal is to compete for and win trophies here and in Europe. Everything we do is designed to make that happen and we will be working hard on and off the pitch this summer to improve and make a strong challenge next season.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

