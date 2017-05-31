Arsene Wenger urged to splash the cash by former Arsenal defender Lauren following his decision to stay at the club – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Arsene Wenger urged to splash the cash by former Arsenal defender Lauren following his decision to stay at the club
Mirror.co.uk
Former Arsenal defender Lauren believes it is a "good thing" that manager Arsene Wenger appears set to sign a new contract at the club. The FA Cup winners are set to announce a decision over Wenger's future on Wednesday afternoon, ending months of …
Five things Arsene Wenger must do after signing his new Arsenal deal
Arsene Wenger timeline: Arsenal's highs and lows since their last Premier League title win
How Arsene Wenger will earn £100m at Arsenal
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!