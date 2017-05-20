Pages Navigation Menu

Art Lovers! See the Basquiat Painting sold for $110Million at an Auction

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s powerful 1982 painting of a skull was sold for $110.5 million at Sotheby. The painting has become the sixth most expensive work ever sold at auction, according to The New York Times. “He’s now in the same league as Francis Bacon and Pablo Picasso,” said the dealer Jeffrey Deitch, an expert on Basquiat. […]

