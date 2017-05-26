Artistes Express Hope as Ariya Repete Enters Quarter Finals

Artistes that were selected to the quarter finals in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State and Ota in Ogun State have expressed hope over the next round of the talent hunt competition, Ariya Repete. They expressed hope of making it to the semi-finals as the auditions revealed amazing talents among the contestants.

From the selection parties held in both locations on recently, five artistes were selected from the 10 that passed through the audition stage in Ado Ekiti; with the same number selected from 11 artistes in Ota, as two contestants with the same scores in the audition were paired. In Ado Ekiti, three Fuji artistes, Omoyajowo Bukola, Alabi Ganiyu and Ogunleye Gbolahan made it to the quarter finals while Ademola Adesoji and Tajudeen Olusola David qualified in the Juju category. In Ota, Ajani Azeez, Abiodun Oloto, Ismaila Afefe, all Fuji artistes; and Tayo Adex; Adeniyi Temitope; both Juju artistes qualified to the quarter final stage to compete with winners from other auditions in Akure on June 30, 2017.

An anxious but elated Gbolahan said “qualifying to the next round is not enough for me, I need to enhance my skills to be better prepared.” Expressing his joy, Temitope said “it is time to train more for a better place in order to get to the semi final stage. Also, David affirmed “I want to make Ado-Ekiti proud when it comes to being crowned the winner.”

Commenting on their performance in Ado Ekiti, the Senior Brand Manager, Regional Mainstream Brand, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Funso Ayeni, said he was pleased to see such talent in young artistes that are determined to make Fuji and Juju music thrive among other genres.

Also present at the Ota audition, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Agu, said “l am delighted at the abundance of musical talent in the South-west and through Ariya Repete l believe there would be improvement we can discover and nurture some great ones here.”

He said winners from the quarter finals on June 30, will compete at the semi final stage scheduled for July 7th in Abeokuta with the grand finale to hold on July 14, 2017, in Ibadan, Oyo State. Winners in both Fuji and Juju category will each clinch one million naira plus a recording deal.

