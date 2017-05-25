Artistes’ managers to host charity match for motherless babies

Sijuade Adedokun, President, Association of Music Artistes Managers of Nigeria (AMAMN), says its charity match between artists and their managers was aimed at raising funds for motherless babies.

Adedokun, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos, said the match would be played on Friday at the Green Field Soccer pitch, Marwa Bus Stop at Lekki, Lagos.

He called on his colleagues in the music business to participate and support the charity match.

“The match will be a platform for stakeholders to give back to society by raising funds for motherless babies.

“A-list artistes like Olamide, 2face, Praise and other upcoming acts will participate in the match, Adedokun said.

He added that the match would further bond artistes with their managers.

“It is worthy of note that it is the masses that make artistes stars from their patronage and giving back to them is what the artistes should continually do.

“The concept of giving back to society by pursuing humanitarian endeavours is core in knowing who is responsible and worthy of the glamour that comes with stardom,’’ Adedokun said.

He said that Lagos was the most populated with A-list stars and as such, should create a legacy for others to follow for the good of society at large.

“We are at the hub of entertainment in Nigeria and that has spurred us to take serious such humanitarian activities for people in other locations to emulate.

The post Artistes’ managers to host charity match for motherless babies appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

