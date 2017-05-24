Artquake return with New Single “Gara Gan” featuring Small Doctor & QDot | Listen on BN

Veteran Afro-Pop duo, Artquake return with a brand new street-themed tune, enlisting the services of Street Kings – Small Doctor and QDot on this one dubbed “Gara Gan“, produced by the wicked one, Young John. Listen and Download below: Download

The post Artquake return with New Single “Gara Gan” featuring Small Doctor & QDot | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

