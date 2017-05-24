Artquake return with New Single “Gara Gan” featuring Small Doctor & QDot | Listen on BN
Veteran Afro-Pop duo, Artquake return with a brand new street-themed tune, enlisting the services of Street Kings – Small Doctor and QDot on this one dubbed “Gara Gan“, produced by the wicked one, Young John. Listen and Download below: Download
The post Artquake return with New Single “Gara Gan” featuring Small Doctor & QDot | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!