As Gombe battles shortage of nurses, midwives, govt implements more reforms
Gombe currently has 163 doctors, 69 pharmacists, and 1159 nurses and midwives.
The post As Gombe battles shortage of nurses, midwives, govt implements more reforms appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!