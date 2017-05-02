Juventus Club aiming to make experience count against Monaco – Pulse Nigeria
|
Hindustan Times
|
Juventus Club aiming to make experience count against Monaco
Pulse Nigeria
Veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is hopeful the experience in the Italian team's ranks can give them the edge in their Champions League semi-final against a youthful Monaco. Published: 17:47 , Refreshed: 6 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency …
Monaco v Juventus
Champions League: Free-scoring Monaco test Juventus' solidity
Gianluigi Buffon ready to face Europe's most attacking
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!