Urey Slams Boakai’s Endorsements – Liberian Daily Observer

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Liberian Daily Observer

Urey Slams Boakai's Endorsements
Liberian Daily Observer
Benoni Urey, political leader of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP), lambasted over the weekend the endorsement of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's presidential bid by 19 Senators and 31 Representatives who claim that among the presidential …
