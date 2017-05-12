Pages Navigation Menu

… as Yobe clears arrears of salaries, pensions

Posted on May 12, 2017

By Bala Ajiya

DAMATURU—The release of bailout fund to all the states of the federation to enable them offset backlog of salaries and emoluments to civil servants appears to be yielding fruits in Yobe State, as the government has settled all salaries, gratuity and pension of workers.

This was disclosed to Vanguard in Damaturu by Mr. Musa Hassan, Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE.

He said: “The council workers have been paid their salaries up to date. Pensions have also been paid. Payment of gratuities has commenced already.”

The Auditor-General of Local Government, Alhaji Yahaya Wakil, corroborated Hassan’s statement, saying government does not owe any local government staff arrears of pension.

On gratuities, he said they had been paid up to 2015, adding “there is a monthly disbursement of N85 million to offset outstanding gratuity, which have been effective since October 2016.”

