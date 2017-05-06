Asa’s masterclass thrills Lagos

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

In a graceful effort to deliver entertainment with class, the ‘Asa Encore Live in Lagos Concert’ opened doors to fans of the artiste who thronged the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites to experience a magical evening of unrivalled performance, as showcased by soul singer, Asa.

The show opened with beautiful musical renditions from ‘The Voice’ finalist, Nonso, spiced up by sultry performances from soul singing artistes Omolara, Lindsey, Funbi, and Aramide. Host for the night, Olisa Adibua, introduced Asa to the delight of cheering fans as she kicked off her performances for the evening with popular Yoruba laced folksong ‘Awe’, as the crowd got off their seats whipping out mobile devices to capture the moments while they sang along.

She performed her hit tracks such as ‘Satan be Gone’, ‘Fire on the mountain’, ‘The one who never comes’, ‘Bibanke’, ‘Why can’t we be’ and a host of other beautiful numbers off her albums, causing the audience to steal the show from her as they echoed the lyrics in sheer delight. She complimented the evening with memorable stories and events that have shaped her and projected her music career; a recap of the journey to getting signed for her first album many years ago when she moved back to France, her thoughts on the evolution of Nigerian music, mentioning an experience with a cab driver’s inquiry of Davido in France, thoughts on alternative career paths besides music, a breeze through the crowd to share hugs and microphone moments with guests, and delightedly, a minute of tunes as she blew from the trumpet.

With a band of all-white descent, accompanied by the Vesta Violin Ensemble/Chamber Orchestra, (a 30-member international ensemble based in Lagos Nigeria), Asa took the audience on a roller coaster ride of good soul music. The event hosted an array of guests who took to social media to post their live experiences, getting the Asa Encore “Live in Lagos” concert to hit the number one spot on trends in Nigeria for the day. At the end of the show, Asa sought the permission of the audience to draw the curtain for the night to which a thunderous roar of “No” shook the hall. She had to appeal to the audience to allow her go promising to return with a more thrilling concert next year.

