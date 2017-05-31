“Ashawo, olosho, dog…street girl will always be street girl” – Fans call out Mercy Aigbe over her swimsuit photos – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
“Ashawo, olosho, dog…street girl will always be street girl” – Fans call out Mercy Aigbe over her swimsuit photos
Information Nigeria
Actress Mercy Aigbe decided to have a break from the hassle of her surrounding and chose the U.K to have that break but some fans of hers won't just let her be great! Some of her fans have come for her after her London break which she said was for …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!