Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses – Reuters

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Reuters

Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
Reuters
A man cycles in front of electronic boards showing Japan's Nikkei average (R) and the Dow Jones average (L top) outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai. By Shinichi Saoshiro | TOKYO. TOKYO Asian stocks handed …
Dollar edges up, markets take N.Korea missile test in strideEconomic Times
Asia Shares Gain On Firmer Wall Street, Pound Nurses LossesNDTV
Forex – Dollar falls in Asia after NKorea missile test, holidays notedNasdaq
Indonesia Investments (press release)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.