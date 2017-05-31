Asian Stocks Face Mixed Start; Crude Oil Rebounds: Markets Wrap – Bloomberg
Asian Stocks Face Mixed Start; Crude Oil Rebounds: Markets Wrap
Bloomberg
Asian equities look set for a mixed start to the month after U.S. financial shares were dragged lower on weaker trading outlooks. Oil rebounded following a slump triggered by doubts that an OPEC deal extension will be enough to combat higher production.
Oil Prices On A Slippery Slope
Oil prices crushed as traders bet against OPEC, Russia in 'game of chicken'
Oil prices dive 3 per cent to three-week low; OPEC output up
