Assassination threat: NANS lauds police over arrest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Nigeria Police on the arrest of those who threatened to assassinate its National President, Mr Chinonso Obasi and his chief of staff.

NANS, in a statement by Obasi on Friday in Abuja, said that the students’ body was relieved with the prompt manner in which Nigeria Police apprehended the suspects.

He said that NANS was delighted to note that the Nigeria Police, under the present Inspector General, Mr Idris Abubakar, had become very proactive.

According to him, the Nigerian Police have become alive to their constitutional responsibility of not only protecting lives and property, but also preventing criminality.

“On February 21 when NANS addressed a world press conference in Abuja and volunteered to join the battle against corruption and take advantage of the whistle-blowing policy of the present administration, a lot of people doubted our resolve.

“However, when we matched our words with action by unearthing massive corruption in tertiary institutions, particularly by some unscrupulous vice chancellors whose dubious investments by proxy and money laundering tactics were exposed….

“When intimidation of NANS volunteers and officials could not deter us, the powerful elements resorted to dividing NANS, only to take the final option, which include assassination threats.

“We have therefore decided to commend Abubakar and his gallant officers who moved in with precision to investigate and make arrests.

“This show of patriotic zeal by Abubakar and his men has renewed the confidence of Nigerian students that a new Nigeria is already here, and we are emboldened to remain committed to the national war against corruption and criminality,’’ he said.

Obasi said that with the support of the police, NANS would not relent on its anti-corruption stance in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The NANS president added that he was hopeful that the Police would quickly charge suspects to court and investigate other reports pending at various police formations in the country.

