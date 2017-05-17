Assassins wipe out family of 6 in Ogun – Vanguard
Assassins wipe out family of 6 in Ogun
Vanguard
ABEOKUTA—Unknown gunmen, believed to be assassins, killed a family of six— husband, wife and four children— in a pre-dawn attack at their home in the Atiba area of Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
