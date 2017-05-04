Assistant General Overseer of RCCG is dead

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has announced the death of the Assistant General Overseer and Pastor-in-charge of RCCG, West African coast, Pastor Olu Obanure.

Obanure became the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Establishment following his investiture at the 64th Annual Convention of the church last August.

According to a statement announcing Obanure’s demise and signed by the church’s Head, Media & Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, the AGO died on Tuesday May 2, 2017 at the age of 65.

He had operated from Ghana. The statement had read:



“Pastor Olu Obanure was appointed the assistant general overseer in charge of Establishment during the 64th Annual Convention of the Mission in August 2016.

“He had served the Mission in such various capacities as the special assistant to the general overseer (Admin/Personnel) pastor-in charge of West Coast with base in Accra Ghana and as the provincial pastor, Northern Province 5 with headquarters in Abuja.

“The Kogi-state born man of God had a Masters Degree in Communications and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan. “He is survived by his wife and children.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

