Associated Air: Falae’s family sues airline for $100,000
The family of the late Deji Falae, former Ondo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, has dragged the Associated Aviation Nigeria Ltd and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to a Federal High Court in Lagos over the cause of their son’s death. The deceased, a commissioner, was a passenger on board Flight 361, which crashed […]
Associated Air: Falae’s family sues airline for $100,000
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!