Associated Air: Falae’s family sues airline for $100,000

Posted on May 11, 2017

The family of the late Deji Falae, former Ondo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, has dragged the Associated Aviation Nigeria Ltd and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to a Federal High Court in Lagos over the cause of their son’s death. The deceased, a commissioner, was a passenger on board Flight 361, which crashed […]

