Association tasks FG, LASG on building boats locally to discourage capital flight

The Federal and Lagos State Governments should start manufacturing boats that would meet international standards to provide job opportunities to many unemployed and reduce capital flights from the country. Mr Ilori Akingbulu, the Chairman of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATN), Lagos State Chapter, said these in an interview […]

The post Association tasks FG, LASG on building boats locally to discourage capital flight appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

