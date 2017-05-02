Pages Navigation Menu

Association tasks FG, LASG on building boats locally to discourage capital flight

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal and Lagos State Governments should start manufacturing boats that would meet international standards to provide job opportunities to many unemployed and reduce capital flights from the country. Mr Ilori Akingbulu, the Chairman of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATN), Lagos State Chapter, said these in an interview […]

