Association tasks FG on functionally of Ajaokuta Steel Company

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBON) says the Federal Government should activate and ensure that various plants of the Ajaokuta Steel Company are functioning to boost the nation’s economy.

Dr Omede Idris, the President of the association made the call on Thursday in Asaba as part of the resolution at the sixth edition of presidential retreat of the association.

Theme of the retreat is: “Roles of Professionals in Economic Recovery and Growth’’.

He said that the activation and functionality of the steel company was necessary because of its deliverable benefits to the nation’s economy.

“The Federal Government should genuinely address the activation, functionality, multiple concessions of the various plants of Ajaokuta Steel Company because of the deliverable benefits to the nation’s economy.

“These benefits are not limited to employment creation, steel, rod supply and other investment opportunities alone but also to the growth and development of the nation.

“Thirty eight years since this project began, this economic spinner has not grown proportionately,’’ he said.

He also called for the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for 2017 to 2020, which was launched by the Federal Government aimed at restoring economic growth following the severe challenges experienced in the last two years.

Idris said, “while the ERGP appears robust with promising deliverables, the challenge may be its implementation.

“Though the document stated that there is strong political determination, commitment and will at highest level, engagement of Nigerian professionals in its implementations will further guaranty the success of this laudable medium term plan.’’

The president also stressed the need for government’s policy on diversification to be guided by professional, adding that government policies were best guided by them.

“It is noteworthy that knowledge driven economy will be more efficient than emergency approach.

“Inclusiveness in governance by consulting with professionals when developing policies and debating policies properly before adoption will ensure sustainability as well as clear public private partnership in many areas,’’ he said.

Idris also stressed the need for Nigerians to look inward, especially in the area of patronising its professionals both in development of policy and execution of projects.

He also appealed to professionals to be consistent in ethical professional conduct and patriotism to the nation.

The president assured that the association would continue to raise, create awareness and highlight the importance of professionals in its collective goal and aspirations to serve the nation for better outcome and impact through efficiency.

Idris said that the retreat was predicated to promote excellence in the service of the association to the society as well as to enhance cooperation among its members.

According to him, the retreat is also a conscious effort to appreciate and address perceived limitation in professional organisations and practices.

The post Association tasks FG on functionally of Ajaokuta Steel Company appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

