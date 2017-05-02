Pages Navigation Menu

Aston Villa Striker Jonathan Kodjia Likely To Miss Start Of Next Season With Ankle Injury

Posted on May 2, 2017

Championship side Aston Villa have confirmed that top-scorer Jonathan Kodjia suffered a broken ankle during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

Jonathan Kodjia was forced off in the second half of the match at Ewood Park and could now miss the start of next season should he require surgery on the problem.

Kodjia will visit a specialist in Europe to determine whether an operation is needed ahead of the summer break.

“Jonathan Kodjia has suffered a broken ankle. He picked up the injury in the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn this past weekend,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“Kodjia will now visit a specialist in Europe this week for further tests. The injury will likely require surgery which could then rule the striker out of pre-season and the start of next season.”

Kodjia has scored 19 goals for Villa this season

The Ivory Coast international joined Villa in a deal worth up to £15 million from Bristol City last summer and has kept the club away from relegation danger with his goals.

The next highest scorers in the league for Villa this season are Jack Grealish and Rudy Gestede — who joined Middlesbrough in January — with just four goals apiece.

