Asylum seekers get relief materials in Kano

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—THE Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has presented relief items to 510 asylum seekers in Kano.

Hajiya Umar-Farouk said the relief materials, worth millions of naira, were for asylum seekers from Central African Republic, CAR.

She listed the items donated to include 107 bags of rice, 107 bags of beans, 107 bags of Garri, 107 bags of sugar, 107 bags of salt, 107 jerry cans of palm oil and 107 jerry cans of vegetable oil.

Others are 150 blankets, 150 mosquito nets, 150 mattresses, 150 stoves, 150 cooking pots, 40 cartons of toilet soap, shoes, children wears, bundles of wrappers, biros and exercise books among others.

Umar-Farouk said the commission was determined to ensure that displaced persons are either returned home or resettled and actively integrated into communities in safety, dignity and with unimpeded access to basic social amenities.

