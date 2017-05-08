Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

At forum, KPMG intensifies call for more cyber security in Nigeria – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

At forum, KPMG intensifies call for more cyber security in Nigeria
Guardian (blog)
KPMG Global Cyber Security Lead, Atul Gupta, stated this, while addressing participants during the firm's Cyber Security conference held in Lagos at the weekend. Threats may put businesses, investments at risk. With a growing population of over 7.47

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.