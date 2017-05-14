Pages Navigation Menu

At Just 29, Nigerian Lady Bags Doctorate In Nuclear Physics

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Education

Opeyemi Odutemowo has earned her PhD in nuclear physics from the University of Pretoria in South Africa. As well as wanting to investigate the effects of fission product bombardment on glassy carbon, Opeyemi’s ultimate goal is to ensure that every African home has stable electricity. Opeyemi started her journey with a BSc in Applied physics…

