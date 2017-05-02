Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

At last, Ebonyi Gov suspends controversial pension law

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State has suspended the state’s controversial contributory pension law signed into law three months ago. The governor made the pronouncement at the Abakaliki Township Stadium during Workers Day celebration, and ordered that all deductions from workers’ salaries in respect to the law be refunded to them on or before May […]

The post At last, Ebonyi Gov suspends controversial pension law appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.