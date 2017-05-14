At least five people reported wounded at anti-mutiny march in Ivory Coast – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
At least five people reported wounded at anti-mutiny march in Ivory Coast
Reuters
A partisan of the ruling party RDR (Rally of the republicans) holds a placard during a rally against the mutiny close to the military headquarters in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, May 13, 2017. The placard reads, ''Mutinies: it's enough''. REUTERS/Luc Gnago …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!