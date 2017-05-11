Atalanta Reward Manager Gian Piero Gasperini With New Long-term Contract

Gian Piero Gasperini has been rewarded with a new contract for guiding Atalanta to the brink of European qualification.

The 59-year-old head coach left Genoa last summer to take control of their Serie A rivals in Bergamo, and with three games of the season remaining the Nerazzurri are six points clear in the last Europa League spot.

Gasperini oversaw a six-game winning streak in the autumn and they have beaten top-three clubs Roma and Napoli this term, also holding leaders Juventus to a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia last month.

A statement published on atalanta.it said Gasperini, who has also managed Inter Milan and Palermo, had agreed a new three-year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension, keeping him in Bergamo until at least 2020.

The post Atalanta Reward Manager Gian Piero Gasperini With New Long-term Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

