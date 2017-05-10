Atela – Ojuju Calabar

Squeeze Records presents Atela. A native of Benue State, this Singer / Songwriter attended Plateau High in Jos, started singing at the age of 14 in a Catholic Church Choir where he developed his skills in music, song writing and entertainment. Since then Atela has released a Hit song titled KEKERE produced by DJ COUBLON […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

