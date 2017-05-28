Atiku advises Nigerians to improve their choice of leaders in 2019

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerians to improve on their choice of leaders in the next general election. Hide quoted text Abubakar, who gave the call in his Democracy Day message, however, appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with those in government until they complete their tenures. The Turakin Adamawa also appealed to […]

Atiku advises Nigerians to improve their choice of leaders in 2019

