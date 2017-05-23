Atiku: How Nigeria Can Overcome Political, Economic Challenges – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Atiku: How Nigeria Can Overcome Political, Economic Challenges
THISDAY Newspapers
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said for Nigeria to get over current challenges facing it, there must be a change of approach in political and economic field. Atiku who spoke on a topic: 'Building a Nation that Works' as part of his …
