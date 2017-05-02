Atiku seeks independence for EFCC in Anti-Graft War
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advocated for the independence of anti-graft agencies in order to strengthen their operations. He said these agencies would do better if granted financial autonomy through their inclusion among institutions on the first-line charge, the PUNCH reports. The former vice-president also suggested that anti-graft agencies should be under the supervision of…
The post Atiku seeks independence for EFCC in Anti-Graft War appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!