Atletico Madrid confident they can hold on to Antoine Griezmann as club considers new contract offer – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Atletico Madrid confident they can hold on to Antoine Griezmann as club considers new contract offer
The Independent
Atletico Madrid believe they can still persuade Antoine Griezmann to stay in Spain rather than move to Manchester United in a deal that would be £84m. The club is also awaiting a Thursday-morning decision on whether their appeal of a transfer ban is …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!