Atletico Madrid interested in re-signing Diego Costa in move set to complicate Chelsea’s recruitment plans – The Independent

Atletico Madrid interested in re-signing Diego Costa in move set to complicate Chelsea's recruitment plans
Atletico Madrid are interested in re-signing Diego Costa from Chelsea this summer, but only for a price they consider reasonable for the 28-year-old, fuelling a situation that threatens to complicate the Premier League champions' reinforcement plans
