Atletico's Hernandez extends contract to 2022

Atletico Madrid extended the contract of 21-year-old centre-back Lucas Hernandez to 2022 on Monday, hoping to ward off interest from a host of Europe's top clubs. PHOTO:AFP

Atletico Madrid extended the contract of 21-year-old centre-back Lucas Hernandez to 2022 on Monday, hoping to ward off interest from a host of Europe’s top clubs.

“I am very happy to renew with the club I have spent my whole life with,” said the French under-21 international who has made 20 appearances this season.

“It is great news for all Atletico fans, he is a player with enormous potential with a spectacular future to come,” said Atletico’s sporting director Jose Luis Caminero.

Hernandez looks set to start Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final, first leg at Real Madrid with Atletico missing Jose Maria Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko and Juanfran through injury.

His brother Theo Hernandez is also in high demand after a stellar season on loan at Alaves from Atletico with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City among those willing to pay his 24 million euros ($26 million) release clause.

The pair’s father Jean-Francois Hernandez also played for Atletico between 2000 and 2001.

