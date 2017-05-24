Atsu completes £6.2m move to Newcastle

Newcastle United have completed the £6.2million signing of Christian Atsu from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old winger spent last season on loan at St James’ Park and scored five times as Rafa Benitez’s side lifted the Championship title.

Atsu has penned a four-year deal and becomes the club’s first signing of the summer.

Benitez said: ‘We are happy to sign a good player. He’s shown us that he’s a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

‘Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future.’

Atsu joined Chelsea for £3.5m from Porto in 2013 but failed to make a senior appearance for the Blues

