Atsu pens four-year Newcastle deal

Newcastle United have signed winger Christian Atsu from Chelsea on a four-year deal following an impressive spell on loan.

The 25-year-old Ghana international signed for the Magpies for an undisclosed fee, subject to successfully reapplying for a work permit.

Read Also: Newcastle United return to the Premier League

The winger spent the 2016/17 season on loan at St. James’ Park, scoring five goals in 32 appearances as Rafa Benítez’s side lifted the Championship title.

“We are happy to sign a good player,” Newcastle manager Benitez told nufc.co.uk. “He’s shown us that he’s a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

“Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future.”

Atsu has five Premier League appearances to his name, made during a loan spell at Everton in the 2014/15 campaign.

