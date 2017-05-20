AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be played on Saturday May 20th at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas. The AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:00 am.
The field has been reduced to 76 by the cut which has been paired into 26 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 AT&T Byron Nelson 3rd Round Tee Times
The AT&T Byron Nelson round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|10:00 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Michael Putnam
|Ryan Palmer
|10:10 AM
|Boo Weekley
|Seamus Power
|Sebastian Munoz
|10:20 AM
|Jamie Lovemark
|Gary Woodland
|Smylie Kaufman
|10:30 AM
|Kyle Reifers
|Beau Hossler
|Jason Bohn
|10:40 AM
|Scott Stallings
|Scott Brown
|Sergio Garcia
|10:50 AM
|Sung Kang
|Jason Dufner
|Matt Kuchar
|11:00 AM
|Scott Piercy
|Jason Day
|Willy Wilcox
|11:10 AM
|Brooks Koepka
|Zac Blair
|J.J. Henry
|11:20 AM
|Sean O’Hair
|Ryan Armour
|Rod Pampling
|11:30 AM
|Grayson Murray
|Morgan Hoffmann
|Chad Campbell
|11:40 AM
|James Hahn
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Peter Malnati
|11:50 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Cameron Tringale
|Bud Cauley
|12:00 PM
|Jason Kokrak
|Billy Horschel
|Byeong Hun An
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10:00 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Patrick Reed
|Bob Estes
|10:10 AM
|Greg Owen
|Charl Schwartzel
|Marc Leishman
|10:20 AM
|Greg Chalmers
|Ken Duke
|Ricky Barnes
|10:30 AM
|Michael Kim
|John Huh
|Tony Finau
|10:40 AM
|Ernie Els
|Nick Watney
|Alex Moon
|10:50 AM
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Dominic Bozzelli
|Billy Hurley III
|11:00 AM
|Danny Lee
|Shawn Stefani
|Keegan Bradley
|11:10 AM
|Brett Stegmaier
|Brendon Todd
|D.A. Points
|11:20 AM
|Ian Poulter
|Charley Hoffman
|Daniel Summerhays
|11:30 AM
|Kevin Tway
|Ryan Brehm
|Spencer Levin
|11:40 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Brian Gay
|Geoff Ogilvy
|11:50 AM
|Tom Hoge
|Nick Taylor
|12:00 PM
|Patrick Rodgers
|Ollie Schniederjans
