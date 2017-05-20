AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be played on Saturday May 20th at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas. The AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:00 am.

The field has been reduced to 76 by the cut which has been paired into 26 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson 3rd Round Tee Times

The AT&T Byron Nelson round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 10:00 AM Joel Dahmen Michael Putnam Ryan Palmer 10:10 AM Boo Weekley Seamus Power Sebastian Munoz 10:20 AM Jamie Lovemark Gary Woodland Smylie Kaufman 10:30 AM Kyle Reifers Beau Hossler Jason Bohn 10:40 AM Scott Stallings Scott Brown Sergio Garcia 10:50 AM Sung Kang Jason Dufner Matt Kuchar 11:00 AM Scott Piercy Jason Day Willy Wilcox 11:10 AM Brooks Koepka Zac Blair J.J. Henry 11:20 AM Sean O’Hair Ryan Armour Rod Pampling 11:30 AM Grayson Murray Morgan Hoffmann Chad Campbell 11:40 AM James Hahn Jhonattan Vegas Peter Malnati 11:50 AM Dustin Johnson Cameron Tringale Bud Cauley 12:00 PM Jason Kokrak Billy Horschel Byeong Hun An 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10:00 AM Louis Oosthuizen Patrick Reed Bob Estes 10:10 AM Greg Owen Charl Schwartzel Marc Leishman 10:20 AM Greg Chalmers Ken Duke Ricky Barnes 10:30 AM Michael Kim John Huh Tony Finau 10:40 AM Ernie Els Nick Watney Alex Moon 10:50 AM Nicholas Lindheim Dominic Bozzelli Billy Hurley III 11:00 AM Danny Lee Shawn Stefani Keegan Bradley 11:10 AM Brett Stegmaier Brendon Todd D.A. Points 11:20 AM Ian Poulter Charley Hoffman Daniel Summerhays 11:30 AM Kevin Tway Ryan Brehm Spencer Levin 11:40 AM J.J. Spaun Brian Gay Geoff Ogilvy 11:50 AM Tom Hoge Nick Taylor 12:00 PM Patrick Rodgers Ollie Schniederjans

