AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday Tee Times – 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 4 Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be played on Saturday May 21st at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas. The AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:01 am.
The AT&T Byron Nelson 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader James Hahn is paired with Billy Horschel in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:45 pm.
2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 4 Tee Times
The AT&T Byron Nelson round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the TPC Four Seasons Resort.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|7:01 AM
|Spencer Levin
|vs.
|J.J. Spaun
|7:10 AM
|Geoff Ogilvy
|vs.
|D.A. Points
|7:19 AM
|Greg Chalmers
|vs.
|Ryan Brehm
|7:28 AM
|Brett Stegmaier
|vs.
|Brendon Todd
|7:37 AM
|Alex Moon
|vs.
|Dominic Bozzelli
|7:46 AM
|Tom Hoge
|vs.
|Patrick Rodgers
|7:55 AM
|Billy Hurley III
|vs.
|Daniel Summerhays
|8:04 AM
|Ricky Barnes
|vs.
|Nicholas Lindheim
|8:13 AM
|Peter Malnati
|vs.
|Ollie Schniederjans
|8:22 AM
|Ernie Els
|vs.
|Nick Watney
|8:31 AM
|Seamus Power
|vs.
|Greg Owen
|8:40 AM
|Brian Gay
|vs.
|Bob Estes
|8:49 AM
|Ian Poulter
|vs.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|8:58 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|vs.
|Zac Blair
|9:07 AM
|Ken Duke
|vs.
|Beau Hossler
|9:16 AM
|Sebastian Munoz
|vs.
|Smylie Kaufman
|9:25 AM
|Nick Taylor
|vs.
|Boo Weekley
|9:35 AM
|Michael Kim
|vs.
|Rod Pampling
|9:45 AM
|Patrick Reed
|vs.
|Jason Bohn
|9:55 AM
|Morgan Hoffmann
|vs.
|Michael Putnam
|10:05 AM
|Willy Wilcox
|vs.
|Charley Hoffman
|10:15 AM
|Marc Leishman
|vs.
|John Huh
|10:25 AM
|J.J. Henry
|vs.
|Ryan Palmer
|10:35 AM
|Sung Kang
|vs.
|Brooks Koepka
|10:45 AM
|Jamie Lovemark
|vs.
|Gary Woodland
|10:55 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|vs.
|Joel Dahmen
|11:05 AM
|Ryan Armour
|vs.
|Kevin Tway
|11:15 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|vs.
|Tony Finau
|11:25 AM
|Danny Lee
|vs.
|Sean O’Hair
|11:35 AM
|Scott Stallings
|vs.
|Matt Kuchar
|11:45 AM
|Byeong Hun An
|vs.
|Kyle Reifers
|11:55 AM
|Grayson Murray
|vs.
|Chad Campbell
|12:05 PM
|Scott Brown
|vs.
|Scott Piercy
|12:15 PM
|Jason Dufner
|vs.
|Bud Cauley
|12:25 PM
|Cameron Tringale
|vs.
|Sergio Garcia
|12:35 PM
|Jason Day
|vs.
|Jason Kokrak
|12:45 PM
|James Hahn
|vs.
|Billy Horschel
