Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Attack on artiste Joseph Kubende a relic of Kenya’s sad past – Wetang’ula – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Attack on artiste Joseph Kubende a relic of Kenya's sad past – Wetang'ula
The Star, Kenya
NASA co-principal Moses Wetang'ula has condemned the brutal attack on Joseph Kubende, terming it “cowardly, primitive, barbaric and a relic of Kenya's sad past that should not be tolerated”. The artiste and author was attacked on Friday night by a gang
Kenyan Artist Brutally Attacked After Political StatementsCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.