Attahiru assumes duty in Maiduguri

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The new Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole fighting insurgents, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has formally taken over the command in Maiduguri.

Attahiru took over from Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor who has been posted as Force Commander of Multinational Joint Task Force, N’Djamena, having served in the Theatre for 15 months.

In a brief ceremony at the Maimalari Barracks, Headquarters of the Theatre Command, Attahiru was presented with the military command’s flag by his predecessor after signing the handing and taking over notes.

He later inspected the Quarter Guard where old flag was lowered and new one hoisted to signify the change of command.

Attahiru, who was the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, was until his appointment, Director of Administration, Defence Headquarters.

